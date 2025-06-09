Is the air you're breathing safe? The 9 most polluted spots in Peterborough, all more than twice WHO limit

Do you know how safe the air is that you and your family are breathing in every day?

Air pollutions kills an estimated 36,000 people across the UK every year, so it’s important to know what the air quality is like where you live - especially if you’re looking to move to a new house.

We’ve looked at the latest data available to show the local roads around Peterborough with the worst recorded air pollution.

None of the places featured breached the UK limit for Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) of 40 µg/m3.

But they were all at least twice times the World Health Organisation’s lower guideline for clean air of 10 µg/m3 of NO2, and one site was more than three times that safe limit.

The figures are taken from the 2024 Air Quality Annual Status Reports published by Peterborough City Council, which contains data for 2023.

London Road, at the junction with Oundle Road, is the ninth most polluted spot in Peterborough, according to the latest air quality data. The 21.2 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 recorded there in 2023 is more than twice the WHO's recommended limit.

1. London Road (Oundle Road junction) - 21.2

London Road, at the junction with Oundle Road, is the ninth most polluted spot in Peterborough, according to the latest air quality data. The 21.2 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 recorded there in 2023 is more than twice the WHO's recommended limit. | Google Photo: Google

High Street, Fletton, near the junction with Princes Road, is the eighth most polluted spot in Peterborough, according to the latest air quality data. The 21.3 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 recorded there in 2023 is more than twice the WHO's recommended limit.

2. High Street, Fletton - 21.3

High Street, Fletton, near the junction with Princes Road, is the eighth most polluted spot in Peterborough, according to the latest air quality data. The 21.3 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 recorded there in 2023 is more than twice the WHO's recommended limit. | Google Photo: Google

Rivergate, near the junction with Bridge Road, is the seventh most polluted spot in Peterborough, according to the latest air quality data. The 22.4 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 recorded there in 2023 is more than twice the WHO's recommended limit.

3. Rivergate - 22.4

Rivergate, near the junction with Bridge Road, is the seventh most polluted spot in Peterborough, according to the latest air quality data. The 22.4 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 recorded there in 2023 is more than twice the WHO's recommended limit. | Google Photo: Google

Lincoln Road, Walton, near the junction with Paston Lane, is the sixth most polluted spot in Peterborough, according to the latest air quality data. The 23.3 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 recorded there in 2023 is more than twice the WHO's recommended limit.

4. Lincoln Road - 23.3

Lincoln Road, Walton, near the junction with Paston Lane, is the sixth most polluted spot in Peterborough, according to the latest air quality data. The 23.3 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 recorded there in 2023 is more than twice the WHO's recommended limit. | Google Photo: Google

