Air pollutions kills an estimated 36,000 people across the UK every year, so it’s important to know what the air quality is like where you live - especially if you’re looking to move to a new house.

We’ve looked at the latest data available to show the local roads around Peterborough with the worst recorded air pollution .

None of the places featured breached the UK limit for Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) of 40 µg/m3.

The figures are taken from the 2024 Air Quality Annual Status Reports published by Peterborough City Council, which contains data for 2023.

London Road (Oundle Road junction) - 21.2 London Road, at the junction with Oundle Road, is the ninth most polluted spot in Peterborough, according to the latest air quality data. The 21.2 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 recorded there in 2023 is more than twice the WHO's recommended limit.

High Street, Fletton - 21.3 High Street, Fletton, near the junction with Princes Road, is the eighth most polluted spot in Peterborough, according to the latest air quality data. The 21.3 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 recorded there in 2023 is more than twice the WHO's recommended limit.

Rivergate - 22.4 Rivergate, near the junction with Bridge Road, is the seventh most polluted spot in Peterborough, according to the latest air quality data. The 22.4 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 recorded there in 2023 is more than twice the WHO's recommended limit.