Air pollutions kills an estimated 36,000 people across the UK every year, so it’s important to know what the air quality is like where you live - especially if you’re looking to move to a new house.
We’ve looked at the latest data available to show the local roads around Peterborough with the worst recorded air pollution.
None of the places featured breached the UK limit for Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) of 40 µg/m3.
But they were all at least twice times the World Health Organisation’s lower guideline for clean air of 10 µg/m3 of NO2, and one site was more than three times that safe limit.
The figures are taken from the 2024 Air Quality Annual Status Reports published by Peterborough City Council, which contains data for 2023.
