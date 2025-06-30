The 12 UK cities where house prices are rising fastest - including one clear winner

But while prices have begun falling in certain parts of the country, there are some areas where they are still shooting up.

The latest Zoopla House Price Index, published today, Monday, June 30, shows that the average UK house price rose by 1.4% during the year to May 2025, and now stands at £268,400.

The average time taken to agree a sale is 45 days, according to Zoopla, and the 14% rise in the number of new homes being listed means it is a buyer’s market.

The areas where prices are rising fastest tend to be those where homes are more affordable, while prices have fallen slightly in places where a typical home costs more than £500,000.

The picture in the UK’s biggest cities is very varied, with house prices falling by 1.8% in one area and soaring by 6.2% in another - nearly double the next biggest annual rise recroded.

Below are the 12 UK cities where the average house price has risen fastest in the last year, according to the latest Zoopla House Price Index.

They are listed in reverse order, with the city which has seen the biggest increase last.

Edinburgh: +1.1% In Edinburgh, the average house price rose by 1.1% during the year to May 2025 and now stands at £277,000, according to the latest Zoopla House Price Index. The annual percentage increase in house prices there is the joint 11th highest in the UK.

Nottingham: +1.1% In Nottingham, the average house price rose by 1.1% during the year to May 2025 and now stands at £205,600, according to the latest Zoopla House Price Index. The annual percentage increase in house prices there is the joint 11th highest in the UK.

Leicester: +1.2% In Leicester, the average house price rose by 1.2% during the year to May 2025 and now stands at £227,700, according to the latest Zoopla House Price Index. The annual percentage increase in house prices there is the joint ninth highest in the UK.