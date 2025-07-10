Taylor Wimpey's Whittlesey Fields development reaches 95% sold milestone

Prospective homebuyers have just a few opportunities left to purchase a new property at Taylor Wimpey’s Whittlesey Fields development in Whittlesey.

The popular site on the outskirts of Peterborough is now over 95% sold, with only seven properties remaining.

Whittlesey Fields has become a sought-after location for families, first-time buyers, and downsizers alike, offering easy access to local shops, cafes, restaurants and schools. Nearby parks, scenic walking trails and the picturesque River Nene provide plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities and with easy access to the A1 and Peterborough train station, commuters can benefit from fast rail links to London and beyond.

Steven Clarke, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “Whittlesey Fields has been a popular choice thanks to its convenient transport links, excellent local amenities, and plenty of green space. It’s been exciting to watch the community flourish, and we’re thrilled to see it nearing completion.

An artist's impression of the four bedroom Trusdale at Taylor Wimpey's Whittlesey Fields

“This is the last chance for homebuyers to join this popular community. We encourage anyone interested in moving to Whittlesey Fields to book an appointment with our friendly sales team to avoid disappointment.”