Take a look inside this Werrington village family home

It is located in Crester Drive, just off The Green, and is offered chain-free.

There are four bedrooms, two en-suites, a large lounge with access to the garden which is mainly lawned with a patio .

To the front of the property is off road parking for several cars leading to a converted double garage.

It is on the market with www.mandairs.co.uk with a £450,000 guide price.

1. Family home with lots to offer Family home in Crester Drive, Werrington, on the market with Mandairs. Photo Sales

2. Family home with lots to offer Family home in Crester Drive, Werrington, on the market with Mandairs. Photo Sales

3. Family home with lots to offer Family home in Crester Drive, Werrington, on the market with Mandairs. Photo Sales

4. Family home with lots to offer Family home in Crester Drive, Werrington, on the market with Mandairs. Photo Sales