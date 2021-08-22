Family home in Crester Drive, Werrington, on the market with Mandairs.

Take a look inside this Werrington village family home

Take a look at this immaculate family home in Werrington villlage.

By Brad Barnes
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 6:26 am

It is located in Crester Drive, just off The Green, and is offered chain-free.

There are four bedrooms, two en-suites, a large lounge with access to the garden which is mainly lawned with a patio .

To the front of the property is off road parking for several cars leading to a converted double garage.

It is on the market with www.mandairs.co.uk with a £450,000 guide price.

1. Family home with lots to offer

Family home in Crester Drive, Werrington, on the market with Mandairs.

Photo Sales

2. Family home with lots to offer

Family home in Crester Drive, Werrington, on the market with Mandairs.

Photo Sales

3. Family home with lots to offer

Family home in Crester Drive, Werrington, on the market with Mandairs.

Photo Sales

4. Family home with lots to offer

Family home in Crester Drive, Werrington, on the market with Mandairs.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3