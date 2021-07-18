Take a look inside this stone-built detached family home in a village near Peterborough

It is a beautifully presented double-fronted stone-built property, offering spacious and flexible accommodation, having been tastefully finished and well maintained by the current owners to create a wonderful family home.

There are three double bedrooms - with en-suite to the master; three reception rooms; an open-plan kitchen/breakfast room; off-road parking and double garage; established enclosed rear gardens and patio/seating area.

This property in Port Lane, Castor, is available through Hurfords’ Castor office - more details at www.hurfords.co.uk

1. Your dream home in Castor? Family home in Castor Buy photo

2. Your dream home in Castor? Family home in Castor Buy photo

3. Your dream home in Castor? Family home in Castor Buy photo

4. Your dream home in Castor? Family home in Castor Buy photo