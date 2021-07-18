Take a look inside this stone-built detached family home in a village near Peterborough
This large detached family home in the heart of Castor is on the market at £675,000.
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 5:42 am
It is a beautifully presented double-fronted stone-built property, offering spacious and flexible accommodation, having been tastefully finished and well maintained by the current owners to create a wonderful family home.
There are three double bedrooms - with en-suite to the master; three reception rooms; an open-plan kitchen/breakfast room; off-road parking and double garage; established enclosed rear gardens and patio/seating area.
This property in Port Lane, Castor, is available through Hurfords’ Castor office - more details at www.hurfords.co.uk
