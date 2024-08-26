Work has just been completed to refurbish a historic building in Stamford to provide short-term holiday lets.

Wothorpe House dates back to the early 19th century when a part of it operated as a forge. It was more recently used as a boarding house by Stamford School.

The transformation has been completed by Belmont Places which has leased the property off owners Burghley House.

Belmont Places is owned and run by Danny Letts from Peterborough – who provides short-stay accommodation around Stamford, Oakham and Market Deeping.

Danny said: “I am happy to say we have finally refurbished the house to an amazing standard.

“We have chosen to provide a school theme for this property which we hope will make people feel nostalgic the moment they walk through the door. I just have a few bits of memorabilia to add once we have visited some more antique shops.”

Among the school-themed features there is a living room named ‘headmasters office’ complete with graduation gowns, mortar boards, bowlers hat, cane and an old school desk.

Gym benches are attached to the walls in some bedrooms to provide shelves and clothing racks. Gym vault horses have also been utilised as tables and seating.

The property boasts 180sqm of inside space and can be offered as a four-bedroom house or separated to provide a one-bedroom apartment and a three-bedroom house. Outside there is a 250sqm garden, with seating areas.

Mr Letts added: “It took three weeks to refurbish and we completed it just in time to welcome out first guests yesterday.”

