Take a look inside this fabulous family home in Peterborough

A highly desirable 1930s-built home, it is set on a generous plot and approached through electronic gates onto an extensive driveway and two garages.

Indoors, from the hallway, the kitchen – brand new – dining room, lounge and family room are all accessible.

Upstairs there are five double rooms and a family bathroom. A window lights up the staircase and landing and fills the space with natural light.

The master bedroom comes with an en-suite and the other four bedrooms are all double rooms.

The rear garden is extensive and is essentially split into two parts, separated by conifers.

It is mainly laid to lawn and also has a patio area leading directly from the home.

Details from Wilson and Co Homes on 01733 850643.

