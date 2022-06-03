Take a look at this spacious £775,000 home near Peterborough

Built in 2015 and updated to the highest standard, this family home in High Street, Maxey near Peterborough, is on the ,market with Hurfords at £775,000.

The detached property is finished to a high specification offering brand new spacious and light accommodation with five bedrooms – including master suite with dressing room and en-suite – 2 further en-suites, family bathroom, open plan kitchen/dining room, and two reception rooms.

There is a landscaped garden, driveway and double garage too.

Contact Hurfords’ Castor office or go to www.hurfords.co.uk

