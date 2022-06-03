The five-bedroomed detached in Maxey.

Take a look at this spacious £775,000 home near Peterborough

This contemporary detached five-bed home in Maxey offers luxurious open plan living

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 12:00 am

Built in 2015 and updated to the highest standard, this family home in High Street, Maxey near Peterborough, is on the ,market with Hurfords at £775,000.

The detached property is finished to a high specification offering brand new spacious and light accommodation with five bedrooms – including master suite with dressing room and en-suite – 2 further en-suites, family bathroom, open plan kitchen/dining room, and two reception rooms.

There is a landscaped garden, driveway and double garage too.

Contact Hurfords’ Castor office or go to www.hurfords.co.uk

1. Maxey home

The five-bedroomed detached in Maxey.

Photo: Hurfords

Photo Sales

2. Maxey home

The five-bedroomed detached in Maxey

Photo: Hurfords

Photo Sales

3. Maxey home

The five-bedroomed detached in Maxey.

Photo: Hurfords

Photo Sales

4. Maxey home

The five-bedroomed detached in Maxey.

Photo: Hurfords

Photo Sales
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter