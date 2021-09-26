Waters Edge at Wansford

Take a look at this £1,150,000 Peterborough home on the riverbank

Feast your eyes on this stunning stone-built home at Waters Edge in Wansford.

By Brad Barnes
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 5:50 am

As the name suggests, it is one of the few properties that front the River Nene and benefits from far reaching countryside views and set around the marina with mooring rights.

The light, spacious and flexible accommodation offers three or four reception rooms, four bedrooms all with en-suite, utility room and downstairs cloakroom.

There is off-road parking and garaging plus landscaped wrap-around gardens with far reaching countryside views.

It is one the market with Hurfords’ Castor office at £1,150,000.

