Supplier apologises after over 1000 homes in Peterborough hit by late night power outage
UK Power Networks has apologised after over 1000 homes in Peterborough were left without power due to an outage last night (October 7).
Residents across Stanground, Fletton and Woodston were affected at just before 10pm. Some residents reported having their power restored very quickly but roads such as Coneygree Road, Ayres Drive, Woodhurst Road and Fletton Avenue were more badly hit.
Some residents were left with power for almost an hour and a half before supplies returned just before midnight; street lights were also affected.
Power was not restored to all house in the city until just before 3am on Friday morning (October 8).
The issue is believed to have been caused by a fault with an underground cable.
A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “Power was interrupted to 1,081 customers at 9.56pm in parts of Peterborough and Whittlesey last night [Thursday] because of an underground cable fault.
“UK Power Networks engineers worked quickly and safely to restore supplies in stages with 852 of these customers back on by 11.21pm. The final 46 customers were restored at 2.50am this morning.
“We appreciate how difficult it is to be without power and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”