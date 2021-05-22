Stunning executive family home close to Peterborough city centre
Cast your eyes over this beautifully presented detached family home in Marchment Square, which is off Peterborough’s Thorpe Road and close to the city centre.
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 5:55 am
Set over three storeys there is light and spacious accommodation throughout – and with five bedrooms, including two en suites and a dressing room to the master bedroom, it is a wonderful family home with a contemporary feel throughout.
It is on the market with Hurfords Castor office at £600,000.
Page 1 of 2