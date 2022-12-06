The properties on Crown Street.

Three new houses will be created in New England after plans to convert 18 student bedsits into three homes were approved.

The properties at 4,6 and 8 Crown Mews on Crown Street have been converted into student bedsits despite planning permission being refused for this in April 2019.

The latest plans will see the properties once again turned into standard housing with no student provision. Each will have four bedrooms and there will be no external alterations.

Plans had to be resubmitted after council highways officers objected due to insufficient space to provide parking being offered but they have now been approved. Space will be provided by a mixture of a gravel drive to the north-east of the houses as well as within the car park of the neighbouring Crown Pub.