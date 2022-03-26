The light and airy house is designed for modern living with expansive kitchen dining room at the back, bi-folding door and a separate sitting room with a big window to the front.

The first floor accommodates four double bedrooms and the family bathroom, while a superb master suite occupies the second floor. It is on the market with Fine & Country estate agents. Call 01832 586658. More details on Zoopla. See more property:http://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/look-inside-this-five-bedroom-stone-barn-conversion-in-peterborough-with-ps650000-guide-price-3616954