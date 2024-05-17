Retirees say Cambridgeshire new build is the perfect home for them

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A couple from Oxfordshire have chosen David Wilson Homes’ Wintringham development in St Neots to settle down for retirement.

Crista (62) and Addie Haak (64) decided to downsize from their larger home to a Holden style property at the development on Nuffield Road, with their two dogs Coco and Jessie, to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

The couple said: “We don't understand why more people don't consider a new build when retiring. On top of everything being up to date and modern, we very rarely, if ever, have to worry about maintenance.

“Buying a new build property was originally Addie’s idea, but when we both saw the properties from David Wilson Homes, we were both convinced. The quality of the homes just seemed clear compared to others we had looked at.

BN - SGB-39943 - Crista and Addie sitting with their dogs inside their new home

“We originally chose St Neots for practical reasons, to be closer to our family, but we couldn’t be happier at Wintringham. The neighbours we have met so far are all friendly, lovely people, and we can’t wait to welcome even more.

“One of the things we were told when purchasing our new home was how energy efficient it is, and that is very true. Our new home is far better insulated than our previous one and stays nice and toasty. It’s hard to believe how much we had our heating on through winter in our previous home compared to now.

“The purchasing and moving process was fantastic, with the sales team being very professional and helpful. We were particularly impressed with the Site Manager who went above and beyond to make sure our move went smoothly, and would certainly recommend David Wilson Homes to our friends and family.”

Wintringham is a fast-growing community where residents can enjoy green open spaces while also benefiting from excellent commuter links by both road and rail.

BN - SGB-39971 - Crista and Addie walking through David Wilson Homes' Wintringham development

Alison Raine, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Crista and Addie to our growing Wintringham development. It fills us with immense pride to see the community that is forming here.

“The homes we build are suitable for a wide array of people and it is wonderful to see downsizers like Crista and Addie consider a David Wilson home for their retirement.”

Residents who join the community at Wintringham will benefit from a wide range of great amenities on their doorstep, including a health centre, green open space, retail outlets, and eateries. Plus, the closest airport, London Luton, is just 37 miles away.

David Wilson Homes currently has a range of four bedroom homes available at Wintringham that suit a variety of house hunters.