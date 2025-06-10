Residents object to fresh plans for 185 new homes in Farcet, Peterborough

A large number of residents in Farcet have submitted objections to a proposed development of 185 new homes.

An outline planning application has been submitted to Huntingdonshire District Council to demolish 107 Peterborough Road and build up to 185 new homes.

The application for the 8.01-hectare (19.7 acre) site has been submitted by Hallam Land and Persimmon Homes East Midlands.

The application states that: “The scheme can deliver safety improvements to reduce traffic speeds along Peterborough Road, deliver improvements to local walking and cycle routes and provide proportionate S106 contributions towards local highway infrastructure.

"The proposals will deliver significant local economic benefits. During the development’s construction, the temporary economic output will total £23.9 million, of which £15.9 million within Huntingdonshire.

"Once construction has been completed, new residents will generate a gross direct economic output of approximately £13.2 million, with £7.4 million flowing into Huntingdonshire’s economy.”

A Farcet Parish Council meeting was held to discuss the application on Tuesday evening (June 10).

A large number of residents have already submitted objections online raising issues such as

One objector said: “I strongly object to this development as over time traffic on Peterborough Road has increased greatly and during normal weeks traffic backs up from Stanground College to Farcet church. Increasing this by 185 houses with the potential of 300+ more cars will create ridiculous traffic issues.”

Another added: “I further object as our overstretched local doctors surgeries are already resorting to as little face to face consultations as they can. To get a routine blood test you now wait three weeks, residents from Great Haddon and Hampton are signing up with our Yaxley Surgery.”

A third added: “Farcet and the surrounding villages do not have the infrastructure and amenities to cope with any additional housing. All local dentists are not taking on any new NHS patients and Yaxley, Stanground and Old Fletton Doctors Surgery's are struggling to provide necessary appointments.

"Yaxley and Stanground vets are also full and are not taking on any new pets. The local primary school is so small that in some classes there are two year groups. There is only one small general store and post office in the village and a members inly club, therefore extremely limited facilities."

The application will now be decided by Huntingdonshire District Council and can be viewed on their planning portal using reference 18/01417/OUT.