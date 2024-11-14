Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 500 inspections have already been carried out

A scheme to improve standards of private rental housing in Peterborough has uncovered 2,000 issues in just eight months – including severe mould and damaged ceilings.

Peterborough City Council launched its Selective Licensing scheme back in March, in conjunction with its direct delivery partner Home Safe, and says it continues to make “positive progress”.

A PCC spokesperson said: “The initiative requires landlords in designated areas of the city to apply for a five-year licence to ensure their properties meet the required safety and living standards.

Damaged ceilings, damp and poor ventilation are just some of the 2,000 issues uncovered.

“Since the scheme's launch, the majority of landlords have complied with its requirements, with the council receiving over 7,000 applications to date. The scheme has made substantial progress despite initial reservations from landlords and the council remains on track to issue all licences for valid applications by December, with the first round of inspections now well underway.”

To ensure ongoing compliance with safety and living standards, each licensed property will undergo two inspections over the five-year period.

The spokesperson went on: “So far, more than 500 properties have been inspected, and over 2,000 issues have been identified, including hazards such as severe damp and mould, missing or faulty smoke detectors, inadequate ventilation in kitchens and bathrooms, the absence of window restrictors, and damaged ceiling and wall plaster.

"In response, the Selective Licensing team is now working closely with landlords to address these problems and improve living conditions for tenants in the affected properties.”

Severe damp pictured in one of the Peterborough rental properties recently inspected under the scheme.

Councillor Alison Jones, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said: “I’m delighted that the Selective Licensing scheme is continuing to make good progress and is already playing a key role in our aim of improving private rental housing in Peterborough, which in turn will help us create strong and sustainable communities.

“The fact that more than 2,000 issues have already been identified demonstrates that there was a clear need for Selective Licensing to be introduced. I would like to thank those landlords who have joined the scheme and are working with us to improve standards.”

Mike Brook, Home Safe’s Scheme Manager, said: “We’re pleased with the impact the scheme is already having on improving housing standards. With over 500 inspections carried out on licensed properties, we are uncovering serious issues that could have otherwise gone unreported. By working closely with landlords to address these concerns, we’re now seeing noticeable improvements in the safety of many tenants’ homes."

The council is continuing to remind landlords in the designated Selective Licensing areas who have still not applied for licences of the urgent need to do so. Landlords with unlicensed rented properties can face a financial penalty notice of up to £30,000 or an unlimited fine from the court and could also be ordered to repay up to 12 months' rent.

For more information about Selective Licensing and how to apply visit the council’s website.