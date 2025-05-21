Rental homes launch on outskirts of Peterborough: The fastest growing UK city

Peterborough has been revealed as one of the fastest growing cities in the UK with its population growth surpassing the national average.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This swift expansion is now driving an increased demand for housing in the area. Annington is addressing the gap in the rental market by releasing 36 newly refurbished properties on the outskirts of Peterborough at Lancaster Place in the well-connected village of Wittering.

The two- and three-bedroom properties available to let have been refurbished to include new front doors, new flooring throughout, fresh paint work and have new garden fencing. The homes also feature brand new modern kitchens with space for appliances, and each home has allocated parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A newly designed marketing suite will open on Friday 23rd May, offering prospective tenants the opportunity to get a first look at the homes available to let at Lancaster Place.

Annington's refurbished homes at Lancaster Place

Rockina Geerlings, Senior Lettings Manager at Knight Partnership, Stamford, said: “We’ve seen an influx of young professionals and families hoping to escape the growing Peterborough crowds for the quieter surrounding villages. With rental demand at an all-time high, these homes will prove popular thanks to the additional support available to tenants as a professional landlord.”

Stacy Whitehead, Marketing Manager for Annington, added: “This launch will bring to market a rare opportunity for tenants who are struggling with the lack of quality rental homes in the area. We’re looking forward to bringing these homes back to life as part of the thriving community at Lancaster Place.

“With our marketing suite opening next week, it’s the perfect opportunity for potential tenants to get a real sense of their new home and envision a life in this vibrant village.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wittering has an active local community and is home to a Sports & Social Club, Bowls Club and local football team, Wittering Harriers JFC. Meanwhile, Wittering Primary School and amenities including shops and pubs are all within a ten-minute walking distance of the homes.

Annington's refurbished homes at Lancaster Place

Just a 10-minute drive from the homes, tenants will find the larger market town of Stamford, with a variety of independent high street boutiques, restaurants and cafés. For commuters, Stamford Station offers regular services to popular destinations such as Stansted Airport, Cambridge, Peterborough and Birmingham New Street, while also getting into London’s King’s Cross Station in just over one hour.

Bringing a collection of homes to the market as a professional landlord, renters with Annington will have access to benefits including a dedicated maintenance team, round the clock access to support and the confidence that you are moving into an established community.

Prices for Annington’s rental homes in Wittering will start at £950 per calendar month for a two-bedroom home. For further information, contact the appointed letting agent, Knight Partnership, on 01780 765060, or email [email protected]

To find out more about Annington, visit www.annington.co.uk.