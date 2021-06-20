£1m gets you open plan living at its best - and stunning views of the countryside

Meadow View, in Upper Benefield, an extremely light and airy house enhanced by its white and pale grey décor, is well set back from the road and approached through automatic gates.

Stepping inside, into the big open plan room, the dining area gives way to a sitting area, whilst a large, separate reception room, a study, a cloakroom, and access to the garage, are through doors from a hallway.

The bedrooms are upstairs, four enjoy country views. The master benefits a Juliette balcony, a walk-through dressing room and an en suite shower room. The vast room over the garage is an ideal guest bedroom or could be used as a cinema room, or an office.

Offers in excess of £1,000,000 are sought from www.fineandcountry.com

