£1.48m price tag on ‘Oundle’s finest, historic family home’

The property is thought to date from around 1820, when it is known to have belonged to William Gates. The house was then purchased, in 1851, by Henry Yorke, a local banker. It is thought his ownership gave the house its name.

The property is Listed Grade II and has all the grace and style of a property of its era.

There are many original features in situ, including tiled floors, deep skirting boards, panelled doors, and open fireplaces.

The versatile accommodation – featuring five bedrooms, and four reception rooms – is set over three floors.

The welcoming hall immediately sets the tone, with the original tiled floor, and the fanlight above the door. There are two great reception rooms in the front of the house, one a dining room, next to the kitchen and the other, a large sitting room or study.

It is on the market with www.woodfordandco.com at £1.48m.

1. Yorke House, Oundle Yorke House in West Street, Oundle on the market with Woodford and Co for £1.48m Buy photo

2. Yorke House, Oundle Yorke House in West Street, Oundle on the market with Woodford and Co for £1.48m Buy photo

3. Yorke House, Oundle Yorke House in West Street, Oundle on the market with Woodford and Co for £1.48m Buy photo

4. Yorke House, Oundle Yorke House in West Street, Oundle on the market with Woodford and Co for £1.48m Buy photo