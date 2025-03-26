Popular Peterborough development nears completion

Allison Homes East’s popular Harriers Rest development in Wittering, on the outskirts of Peterborough, is nearing completion four years after its launch.

Located on Lawrence Road, Harriers Rest is a stunning development comprised of three, four and five bedroom homes. The development is now 80% sold, meaning this is the last chance property seekers have to make the move to the new community.

Harriers Rest is the first development constructed by Allison Homes. It officially launched in January 2021, and the doors to two show homes opened in November of the same year.

Since then, the development has won a number of Local Authority Building Control (LABC) Awards, for the high-quality craftsmanship shown on site. Harriers Rest has received multiple Site Recognition Awards and was ‘Highly Commended’ at the 2024 LABC Bricks Development of the Year Awards.

CGI of Allison Homes East's Harriers Rest

In January 2024, Allison Homes East’s Paul Vasey, former Site Manager and now Construction Manager, was awarded the prestigious National Site Manager of the Year Award from LABC Warranty for his work on the site.

Currently, a range of three and four bedroom homes are still available at the development, including properties that can be purchased via Home Reach Shared Ownership by Heylo Housing. Home Reach Shared Ownership allows first-time buyers and those who aren’t current homeowners the opportunity to secure their dream Allison home on a part buy, part rent basis, instead of purchasing 100 per cent of the property upfront.

The scheme enables homebuyers to purchase up to 50 per cent of their chosen Allison home with just a five per cent deposit. Homeowners then pay a mortgage on the share they own and a low monthly rent to Heylo Housing on the remaining share. Over time, homebuyers can increase their share until they own the home outright.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Harriers Rest development and all the hard work that has gone into the site over the last four years. Harriers Rest will always be a special development to us, as it marked the beginning of our very exciting journey at Allison Homes.

“Harriers Rest is designed to cater to a variety of modern lifestyles, from first-time buyers to growing families. The development is now in its final stages and we don’t anticipate the remaining homes will stay available for long. Anyone who is looking for a home in the area is encouraged to get in touch with our sales team without delay, to find out if Harriers Rest is right for them.”

Wittering is a charming village with a strong sense of community, located nearby to the city of Peterborough and bustling town of Stamford. The area features a village hall, bowling green, sports and social clubs, and the stunning Grade I listed All Saints Church. The surrounding countryside offers idyllic walking routes for nature-lovers to enjoy.

The village also boasts some of the best local takeaways, including the classic options of fish and chips and Chinese cuisine, alongside all the everyday amenities residents need to call Wittering home.

For commuters, Harriers Rest boasts excellent links to the rest of the country via road and rail, with the A1, Peterborough and Stamford all offering easy access to the major cities of London, Cambridge and Birmingham.

Harriers Rest is open Monday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.