Plans to create new hostel close to Peterborough city centre approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The hostel will be located above a ground floor commercial unit on St John’s Street in Eastgate.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have to create a new hostel in Peterborough, close to the city centre, have been approved.

The hostel will have 12 rooms and be located in Eastgate, as 32-34 St John’s Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleven of the hostel rooms would be located on the first and second floors of the building with one bed in each.

32-34 St John's Street.

The remaining room would be located on the ground floor.

The hostel will sit above the One Express shop.

The council’s Highways Services team objected to the application due to there being inadequate parking facilities. The objection stated: “The length of frontage available to Westmoreland Gardens is insufficient to enable a satisfactory road junction with adequate visibility splays to be provided.”

Officers still approved the application but specified that prior to the commencement of the hostel, parking and turning shall be provided to enable vehicles to enter, turn and leave the site in forward gear and park clear of the public highway.

The application will can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00401/FUL.