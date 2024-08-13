Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new homes would be located at Appletree Farm in Newborough.

Plans to create four large new homes at Appletree Farm in Newborough have been approved.

The plans include the conversion of three large agricultural buildings at the farm located along Northborough Road, Milking Nook.

The buildings on the 3.80 hectare farm are now surplus to requirements. Plans state that “the farming business requires additional investment towards other enterprise and diversification projects, which will contribute to the overall success and viability of the business.

The barns set for conversion and site plan.

The four homes would be created from three separate buildings three large steel-framed barns.

There would be one two-bed home, two three-bed homes and one four-bedroom home; each with an en-suite linked to the master bedroom.

The application adds: “This proposal will preserve the local agricultural character of the site and be sympathetic to the wider countryside whilst providing four new residential dwellings.”

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00623/PRIOR.