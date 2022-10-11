Rivergate Arcade.

Plans to convert vacant first-floor retail support units at the Riverside Arcade at Viersen Platz have been rejected.

Plans to change the use of the units were submitted by London-based The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited in June.

The 15 new units were to be of various sizes between 39 square metres to 53 square metres for one or two occupants.

All 15, however, have been rejected by planning officers due to a number of reasons, including “unacceptable levels of noise” future occupiers would face from adjacent commercial premises.

Officers also raised concerns about an “unacceptable lack of light” because the levels of sunlight and daylight had not been accurately assessed in the proposals.

Therefore the proposals were rejected on the basis that “a good standard of amenity for future users cannot be created” and because “adverse