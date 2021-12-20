Plans for warehouse to be converted to new homes in near Peterborough submitted

The location of the proposed maisonettes on St Pegas Road in Peakirk.

The plans propose to demolish an existing warehouse on St Pegas Road in Peakirk and to replace it was four one-bed maisonettes.

The site, next to St Pegas Granary currently houses a brickwork warehouse, with a corrugated sheet roof but under plans, produced by Rhochni Architecture & Design Ltd, will be replaced by the maisonettes (two-storey flats).

Each of the properties will include one upstairs bedroom and en-suite, with a sitting room, toiled and kitchen downstairs. Five car parking and eight cycle spaces would be included.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A proposed view of the maisonettes.