The property on Church Walk requires “extensive works throughout.”

Plans to turn a house that had been left severely run down by its previous occupants into four flats has been refused.

It was proposed to turn the property on Church Walk into four flats as well as to add a loft dormer conversion on the roof of the property.

Plans were for three studio flats and one two-bedroom flat. Each studio flat would have one bedroom, with two being located on the ground floor and the third, along with the two-bed flat, on the second floor. The loft conversion would add additional bedroom space for one of the studio flats.

The conservatory at the rear would also have been demolished, increasing available amenity space and a cycle storage facility would be added.

The plans were refused as officers raised concerns that there would not be sufficient parking space available to serve the development; which could lead to vehicles parking in unsafe locations around the site.

They also stated that the development would not provide satisfactory living conditions for future occupiers.

The decision notice stated: “Owing to the internal layout of the development and the poor stacking of rooms, this could give rise to unacceptably adverse levels of noise and disturbance to adjoining occupiers.

"This unacceptably adverse impact would be exacerbated by the juxtaposition of ground floor openings serving primary habitable rooms to circulation spaces around the building, which would force occupiers of the ground floor flats to close their curtains or blinds to be afforded a base level of privacy.”

The application stated that the property is currently unoccupied as it has become severely run down and structurally damaged due to the previous tenants being involved in illegal activity. As a result, extensive work is required throughout.

