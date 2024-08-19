Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The current property has three bedrooms.

Plans to create a new nine bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) in Peterborough have been refused due to parking concerns.

An application was submitted to convert the three bedroom at 9 Padholme Road into a six bedroom HMO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed HMO could have housed as many as nine 12 people as three couples would have been permitted to occupy three of the bedrooms.

9 Padholme Road.

The application stated: “The proposed change of the property to an HMO has no significant impact on the adjoining properties and proposed occupiers in terms of noise and the number of people coming in and out of the property compared to its previous use and authorised use.

Planning documents state that developers did not believe that any additional parking spaces would be required, however, Local Highways objected to plans stating that one space per bedroom would be required.

The council has rejected the plans. The decision notice stated: “The proposed development would not provide adequate facilities within the curtilage of the site for parking of vehicles and Padholme Road is subject to parking restrictions limiting permits to 3 Resident permits plus one Visitor Permit per property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a consequence, the additional off site vehicle parking pressure generated by the proposed development would likely result in vehicles parking in unsafe locations having an adverse effect on the safety of vehicular or pedestrian users and free flow of traffic on the adjoining public highway.

"The application fails to demonstrate a clear assessment of the cumulative impact or reasoning for the shortfall of the parking provision.”