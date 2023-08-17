Plans for a new 60-bed complex of retirement apartments, managed by Britain’s leading retirement accommodation provider, have been submitted.

McCarthy Stone has identified a site on vacant land in Hampton, next to Serpentine Lake, off St Edmunds Walk for its 60 retirement living apartments.

Of these, 35 would be one bedroom and 25 two bedroom with all available for private sale, part rent-part buy and rental inside the building – which will be between four and six storeys.

How the development is proposed to look.

The development would also include improved pedestrian links with a new footpath to the south, leading to Serpentine Lake and connecting Braymere Road to Lakeside View, a communal facility including two communal homeowners lounges, guest suite, reception area, mobility scooter storage with charging points and a shared roof terrace.

A 24-hour emergency call service would be in place and 40 car parking spaces would be provided.

The site has been designated for development since the 1990s however, whilst the area around the site has been developed, the site has remained vacant.

Historical evidence suggests that the site was likely being used for mineral extraction within the wider area from 1984.

The proposed location of the development circled in red.

Permission for a development of 75 apartments and retail units has been previously granted on the site.

Katie Fisher, Divisional Managing Director Midlands at McCarthy Stone said: “We are pleased to reveal our plans to deliver much-needed retirement Living accommodation in Hampton centre.

"Our proposals would help to address a demand for retirement accommodation in the area, providing housing choice for older people, whilst freeing up the wider housing market for local families and first-time buyers further down the chain.”

“We are keen to develop a scheme that positively contributes to the local community.

“Our residents typically use local shops and services daily, or often, and would provide a vital boost to businesses in Hampton centre, helping to support local retail jobs and keep shops open.

“This additional spending can help maintain local businesses from the newsagents and the butchers to the bakery, pub, and local cafe - in other words the shops and businesses that make up the heart of the local community.”