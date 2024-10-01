Plans for new 36-bed studio apartment development in Peterborough withdrawn
Plans for a new development of 36 studio apartments close to Peterborough have been withdrawn.
The development would be located at 36-38 Park Road, close to the city centre, in what is currently the location of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Dominion Christian Connections.
Plans stated that the 36 one-bedroom studio apartments would be located across the building’s five floors and include 18 double rooms and 12 single rooms; each with it’s own en-suite and sink facilities.
Each floor was also planned its own kitchen and communal area as well as a utility room.
Peterborough City Council’s Conservation Officer commented that “the applicants are advised to seek pre-application advice as to the potential for extension/redesign of the building in a manner that would better preserve/enhance the setting of the listed and locally listed building and the wider character and appearance of the conservation area.”
Pollution control also raised concerns about the need to add noise mitigation measures to be in place given that the building backs onto the The College Arms, bar 42 and The Bull Hotel Car Park, a number of which have live and amplified music.
The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00980/FUL.