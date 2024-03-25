Plans for four new affordable homes in Peterborough approved
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans to create four new affordable homes in Orton Longueville have been approved.
Under plans, drawn up by Cross Keys, the homes will be created at The Crescent, Orton Longueville and will also involve the demolition of the existing one-storey apartment building currently located at 10 The Crescent.
The new homes will be a mixture of two and three bedrooms, each with their own front and rear gardens and two car parking spaces, and be available for shared ownership and social housing.
The application stated: “To conclude, the proposed redevelopment of the site has advanced through the careful consideration of multiple factors including the impact upon immediate neighbours and the extend of the existing building, culminating in a proposal which intends to improve the local character of the area and address current affordable housing demand.
“Special care has been taken to ensure that the proposal enhances the built environment for the benefit of all.
“Fundamentally, we propose the redevelopment of a vacant building in Peterborough in a thoughtful, considered manner to provide high quality housing.
“We believe that the proposed development will be a welcomed change to The Crescent and will enhance the character of the area.”
Orton Longueville Parish Council objected to the plans due to inadequate provision to solving water risk and surface water drainage issues but in granting approval to the development, Peterborough City Council specified that a surface water drainage scheme should be submitted and approved.