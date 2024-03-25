Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to create four new affordable homes in Orton Longueville have been approved.

Under plans, drawn up by Cross Keys, the homes will be created at The Crescent, Orton Longueville and will also involve the demolition of the existing one-storey apartment building currently located at 10 The Crescent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new homes will be a mixture of two and three bedrooms, each with their own front and rear gardens and two car parking spaces, and be available for shared ownership and social housing.

How the homes are expected to look.

The application stated: “To conclude, the proposed redevelopment of the site has advanced through the careful consideration of multiple factors including the impact upon immediate neighbours and the extend of the existing building, culminating in a proposal which intends to improve the local character of the area and address current affordable housing demand.

“Special care has been taken to ensure that the proposal enhances the built environment for the benefit of all.

“Fundamentally, we propose the redevelopment of a vacant building in Peterborough in a thoughtful, considered manner to provide high quality housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe that the proposed development will be a welcomed change to The Crescent and will enhance the character of the area.”