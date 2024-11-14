Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new flats would be created on top of Rightwell House in Bretton.

Plans to add two additional floors to Rightwell House in Bretton to create 50 new apartments have been approved.

The current building, which is located on Rightwell East in Bretton, is three storeys high but will now become five with 25 one-bedroom self-contained apartments on each of the new floors.

The existing office use of the bottom three floors is set to remain as commercial and office use.

Rightwell House, Rightwell East, Bretton.

The development has been put forward by the Think Property Group Ltd, based in Lincoln.

The application stated: “The proposal seeks to make efficient use of a brownfield site in a highly sustainable district centre location.

"There would be no adverse impact on existing local residents or commercial uses and adequate car and cycle parking provision can be achieved.

"The proposed design is appropriate to its mixed-use setting in terms of scale, design detailing and materials of construction.”

The application can be viewed on Peterborough city council’s planning portal using reference 24/00977/PRIOR.