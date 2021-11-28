Immaculate family home in Werrington

Picture perfect family home in Peterborough

Take a look at this ideal family home in Werrington, Peterborough.

By Brad Barnes
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 5:30 am

It is a stunning detached home on a corner plot in Redbridge with plenty of off-road parking and a garage. The kitchen is modern and recently refitted with ample seating around a breakfast bar and double door access into the enclosed rear garden, mostly patio and lawn.

There’s a good-sized living room with double doors opening into the rear garden, while upstairs there are three double bedrooms and a newly refitted bathroom.

It is on the market at £290,000 with Firmin and Co’s Werrington office. Tel 01733 321078

WerringtonPeterboroughRedbridge
