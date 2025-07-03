Peterborough's 10 least popular neighbourhoods to move to based on house sales - see the full list

By Ben Jones
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 12:09 BST
Discover which Peterborough neighbourhoods are the least desirable based on house sales.

The information has been drawn from data produced by the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the total residential property sales for MSOA areas in Peterborough between October 2023 & September 2024.

Here are the 10 least desirable neighbourhoods to move to based on house sales:

31 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024.

1. North Bretton and Westwood

31 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google

37 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024.

2. Millfield and Bourges Boulevard

37 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google

46 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024.

3. Werrington

46 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google

52 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024.

4. Bretton Park

52 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google

