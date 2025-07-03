Peterborough's 10 least popular neighbourhoods to move to based on house sales - see the full list

The information has been drawn from data produced by the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the total residential property sales for MSOA areas in Peterborough between October 2023 & September 2024.
Here are the 10 least desirable neighbourhoods to move to based on house sales:
1. North Bretton and Westwood
31 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google
2. Millfield and Bourges Boulevard
37 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google
3. Werrington
46 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google
4. Bretton Park
52 houses were sold between October 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google