Peterborough housebuilder offers stress free move with Part Exchange Plus scheme

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is encouraging Cambridgeshire property seekers who have a home to sell to visit its Abbey Park development in Thorney, and find out more about the stunning range of homes which are available to purchase with the help of its Part Exchange Plus scheme.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abbey Park, situated off Deer Park Way, consists of 68 three and four bedroom detached homes, which have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A, meaning they reach the highest levels of energy efficiency.

With Part Exchange Plus, buyers can take advantage of all the benefits of the housebuilder’s trusted Part Exchange scheme, which means that Allison Homes East will purchase the current property, allowing the buyer to move into their new Allison home hassle free. The housebuilder manages the entire sale from start to finish, meaning the buyer can relax knowing their dream home is secured and their original home has a guaranteed cash buyer*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using Part Exchange Plus means that the homebuyer can receive 100% market value for their home, have no estate agent fees to pay and no value barriers as customers can exchange for the same value home with no minimum differential requirements.

Allison Homes East's Abbey Park development in Thorney

In addition to all the above benefits, Allison Homes East will also contribute towards other costs of moving which can add stress to the process. This includes up to £2,000 towards legal fees, flooring throughout the new home, removal costs up to £2,000 and up to £5,000 towards Stamp Duty.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “The Part Exchange Plus scheme is an excellent option for anyone with a home to sell who wants to move into their dream Allison home. We handle the whole sale, meaning that buyers can just focus on finding their perfect home at Abbey Park, and with all the contributions towards moving costs buyers can save enough money to decorate as they please and truly make their mark on their brand-new home.

“I would highly suggest that property seekers in the area visit our Abbey Park development to meet our friendly sales team and find out more about how the scheme can help them.”