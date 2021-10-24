Period property in Longthorpe dates back to the 1640s

There are many period features including exposed beams, open fireplaces, original flooring and exposed stone work.
The property benefits from ample accommodation- four double bedrooms - with a re-fitted kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and two bathrooms. There is off road parking and access to a single garage.
There is a formal garden, which is enclosed by a stone wall, with hedgerow, well stocked with an established range of flowering shrubs and borders, trees and laid to lawn.
At the rear is a stone paved court yard garden which is also enclosed by metal gate.
Contact www.firminandco.co.uk for more information.
