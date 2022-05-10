The detached Victorian house with enclosed rear garden is in a discreet position within Stamford’s Conservation Area, less than half a mile from the town’s railway station

An unlisted period house, dating back to 1884, has gone on the market with a guide price of £795,00.

The home, located in the market town of Stamford in Lincolnshire, has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garden room for soaking up the sun.

James Abbott, property agent, said: “I think this is a lovely period house.

“It combines elegant accommodation with a west facing garden and occupies a hidden position in the town, convenient for the town centre, Endowed Schools and railway station.

“It is also almost opposite the pedestrian access to Burghley Great Park, which I would love on my doorstep for runs and walks with my dog.”

The partially glazed front door opens into an entrance hallway, which passes the sitting room and the ground floor family bathroom, enroute to the dining room and kitchen.

The sitting room is a generously proportioned elegant room with high ceiling, cornice and central rose, together with two large east facing windows and wooden board flooring, as well as an attractive period open fireplace.

