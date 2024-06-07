Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major expansion of south east March has been planned.

New plans for a housing development in March have taken the number of proposed new homes in the town to over 600.

An application has been submitted to create 50 new homes at land north of Lambs Hill Drove in the town by Cannon Kirk Developments Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application comes after Barratt David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire submitted an application to create 425 new homes on land that surrounds the sire to the north, east and west. This would bring the total of new homes delivered to 605.

The site off Lambs Hill Drove.

March East Development is also seeking to deliver 130 new homes on a parcel of land to the north west.

All three applications remain in a state of pending approval.

The site itself is agricultural land located to the immediate north of Lambs Hill Drove and east to the rear of properties on Wimblington Road. It measures 4.69 hectares in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten of the new homes would be classed as affordable housing; with seven of these expected to he rented and three available for shared ownership.

The site plan.

The application states: “The Cannon Kirk Developments Ltd proposals seek to come forward in harmony with the pending planning applications and in compliance with the design guidelines provided in order to form an important and well-integrated part of a successful and sustainable development at South East March.”

March currently has a population of just over 21,000 at the 2021 census and contains around 8,7501 dwellings.