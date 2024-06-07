Over 600 new homes now planned in March following fresh planning applicaiton
New plans for a housing development in March have taken the number of proposed new homes in the town to over 600.
An application has been submitted to create 50 new homes at land north of Lambs Hill Drove in the town by Cannon Kirk Developments Ltd.
The application comes after Barratt David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire submitted an application to create 425 new homes on land that surrounds the sire to the north, east and west. This would bring the total of new homes delivered to 605.
March East Development is also seeking to deliver 130 new homes on a parcel of land to the north west.
All three applications remain in a state of pending approval.
The site itself is agricultural land located to the immediate north of Lambs Hill Drove and east to the rear of properties on Wimblington Road. It measures 4.69 hectares in total.
Ten of the new homes would be classed as affordable housing; with seven of these expected to he rented and three available for shared ownership.
The application states: “The Cannon Kirk Developments Ltd proposals seek to come forward in harmony with the pending planning applications and in compliance with the design guidelines provided in order to form an important and well-integrated part of a successful and sustainable development at South East March.”
March currently has a population of just over 21,000 at the 2021 census and contains around 8,7501 dwellings.
The application can be viewed on Fenland District Council’s planning portal using reference F/YR24/0456/O.