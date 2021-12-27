New to the market - Lincoln Road, Werrington

Outstanding family home in Werrington village

Well maintained and improved, this fantastic detached property on Lincoln Road in Werrington Village, Peterborough, has a £600,000 price tag,

By Brad Barnes
Monday, 27th December 2021, 6:12 am

There are three reception rooms, and an open plan kitchen/dining room, a large master suite with en-suite and walk-in wardrobe, a further three double bedrooms, en-suite and family bathroom.

The garden room at the rear has two sets of bi-fold doors giving access to the garden. From the kitchen there is also access into the utility room at the rear of the property and then onto the gym which could be used as a home office.

It is on the market with Hurfords’ Castor office - www.hurfords.co.uk

