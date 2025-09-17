Out with the old! Here's how you can part-exchange your home in Cambridgeshire

Redrow is inviting eager homebuyers to a part-exchange event at its Barrington development

A Cambridgeshire housebuilder is hosting a special event to help homebuyers in the region move up the property ladder without hassle.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts will be on hand to educate the local community about part-exchange on Saturday 4 October from 11am-3pm at Redrow South Midlands’s All Saints Gardens on Haslingfield Road.

The Barrington development offers a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes from the award-winning Heritage Collection. And now, with 260 new homes already delivered, the housebuilder is showcasing a selection of properties available through its convenient part-exchange scheme, which offers a hassle-free route to securing a new home by trading in your existing home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day, there will be a coffee van serving comforting hot drinks and irresistible sweet treats.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We are keen to make the process as easy as possible for homebuyers. Our part-exchange scheme takes the stress out of selling an existing property, leaving buyers to focus on choosing their dream home.

“I’m pleased to invite the public to our event at All Saints Gardens.”

One of the featured properties is The Richmond, available from £875,000 and ready to move into now. This four-bedroom property comes with serious kerb appeal and offers a spacious open-plan kitchen with adjoining dining and family areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs, there are three large double bedrooms, while the main bedroom boasts an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe. Features like the double garage and utility room make this home perfect for busy families.

Meanwhile, The Marlow is available from £575,000. On the ground floor, there is a large kitchen and dining area, a spacious lounge, a utility room and cloakroom – perfect for a growing family. Upstairs features a large main bedroom with the added luxury of its own en suite, as well as three more double bedrooms.

Mr Newman added: “Visitors are welcome to look through our show homes, experience the All Saints Gardens lifestyle and learn about our part-exchange scheme.

“Anyone interested in luxury living in a property in a semi-rural area close to Cambridge should pay us a visit to learn more about what life could be like at All Saints Gardens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This development is situated in a well-connected location, with accessible transport links to London for busy commuters, and offers a choice of three to five-bedroom homes for those with growing families. Close by, there are multiple schools, a variety of sporting centres, a hospital and a train station.

For more information about Redrow developments across Cambridgeshire, visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/all-saints-gardens or call 01223 080265.