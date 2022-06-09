It is now known that the new housing development on the site of the former The Solstice nightclub in Northminster will be called Number One Park Place.

This detail has been revealed by new signage that has gone up around the site of the club that was demolished in January this year.

The new development will be managed by Glenrowan Homes but the final details about the development are not yet clear.

MBF Structures Ltd, a sister company of Glenrowan, has previously gained planning permission for a development of 133 flats, with 77 rooms set aside for students and 56 apartments for rental, along with 36 basement parking spaces.

Glenrowan has, however, submitted a new application that is still pending approval from city council planning officers. The new proposal has lowered the number of apartments to 124 but has made them all for private rather than student use. It has also removed basement parking and added a taller feature tower to increase the building’s height to “emphasise the framed view of the cathedral.”

The development currently before planning officers is split into one and two bedroom units (40 and 84 respectively), has 76 cycle spaces and has two commercial units on the ground floor. and has been increased in size from the original plans to ten storeys.

The plans state: “The vision, is to help rejuvenate this part of the city centre which has seen very limited renewal and investment since the days of Peterborough Development Corporation. It will help to support a new role for Northminster as a high-quality residential environment.”

