New seven-bed HMO created in Peterborough after planning approval
A house of multiple occupation (HMO) os seven bedrooms has been approved in Peterborough.
The property at 174 Cromwell Road, Millfield will now make use of seven bedrooms, rather than six.
No objections were lodged by either Local Highways or Pollution Control.
Planning officers granted the application due to the fact it would not significantly impact the character of the local area, impact the amenity of neighbouring properties or pose a detrimental impact to highway safety.
The standards with which HMO’s must comply can be found on Peterborough City Council’s website.