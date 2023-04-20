News you can trust since 1948
New seven-bed HMO created in Peterborough after planning approval

A house of multiple occupation (HMO) os seven bedrooms has been approved in Peterborough.

By Ben Jones
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read

A new seven-bedroom HMO has been approved by Peterborough City Council.

The property at 174 Cromwell Road, Millfield will now make use of seven bedrooms, rather than six.

No objections were lodged by either Local Highways or Pollution Control.

Cromwell Road, Millfield.Cromwell Road, Millfield.
Planning officers granted the application due to the fact it would not significantly impact the character of the local area, impact the amenity of neighbouring properties or pose a detrimental impact to highway safety.

The standards with which HMO’s must comply can be found on Peterborough City Council’s website.

