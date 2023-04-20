A new seven-bedroom HMO has been approved by Peterborough City Council.

The property at 174 Cromwell Road, Millfield will now make use of seven bedrooms, rather than six.

No objections were lodged by either Local Highways or Pollution Control.

Cromwell Road, Millfield.

Planning officers granted the application due to the fact it would not significantly impact the character of the local area, impact the amenity of neighbouring properties or pose a detrimental impact to highway safety.