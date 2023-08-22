Fresh plans to create ten new homes in the historic former farmyard area of Manor House on High Street, Glinton have been put forward.

Manor House is a Grade II listed building on the north side of the village; approximately 350m east of its junction with Lincoln Road, and 200m east of the village church.

The site of the proposed homes is in the Glinton village envelope and allocated as a site for housing.

The Manor House in Glinton.

In April 2022, plans for a similar development were submitted but later rejected due to the plans to incorporate a Grade II listed dovecote (a shelter with nest holes for pigeons) into one of the new homes.

Planners said that the plans would result in the loss of historic fabric of the building and additional openings would not be in keeping with its character.

The application- submitted by Alston Country Homes- is comprised of two two bedroom, one three bedroom, six four bedroom and one five bedroom home across the 1.9 acre manor farmyard.

The development would be accessed from High Street via the existing site access

A proposed view of the new homes.

The homes would be a mix of single storey and two storey building with the form and proportions of traditional farm outbuildings, finished in stone, with slated roofs.

Plans state that the dovecote building is in “poor condition.” It is proposed to be retained and incorporated into a single storey home via a glazed link and serve as a living room.