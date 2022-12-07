This is how the development is expected to look…

The new Hampton Beach development is set to take a step forward this Sunday (December 11), when its sales centre is officially launched.

Located on Waterhouse Way, the new development forms part of the major Hamptons East development and will offer a range of two, three and four bedroom homes to ose looking to make the step onto the property ladder.

Hampton Beach- which is currently being built- is one of four new villages collectively known as ‘The Hamptons East’ built around Teardrop Lake. Hampton Beach sits to the east of the lake. The estate is managed by Barratt and David Wilson Homes and will include 361 new homes as well as a new bus route through the primary street; which will connect to the Fletton Parkway.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We’re very excited to be launching these new homes at Hampton Beach.

“With how popular our Hampton Water development has been, we’re advising anyone interested in making a move to the area to book an appointment to learn more about the first release of homes available.”

"Many of the homes at Hampton Beach will benefit from uninterrupted views of Teardrop Lake, and there will also be cycle lanes, footpaths and picnic benches around the lake for all residents to enjoy the natural beauty the development’s landscape has to offer.”

1. B&DWC - A CGI of the homes at Hampton Beach.jpg A CGI image of how the Hampton Beach development is expected to look. Photo: Barratt and David Wilson Homes Photo Sales

