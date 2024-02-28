New Homes Week: Cambridgeshire homebuilders share the benefits of modern living

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organised by the Home Builders Federation (HBF), New Homes Week runs from 26th February to 3rd March, and aims to shed light on the numerous advantages of investing in a brand new home. It emphasises the quality, innovation, and sustainable living options provided by modern homebuilders.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “New Homes Week is a fantastic initiative that allows us to highlight the benefits of choosing a brand new home.

“This week provides us with an opportunity to emphasise the numerous advantages of our homes and the positive impact they have on the lives of homeowners.”

B&DWC - AH9_5378 A - The Brancaster show home at Hampton Beach

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have invited house-hunters to consider the following key advantages:

Energy Efficiency – Modern homes are designed with energy efficiency in mind, incorporating the latest advancements in insulation, heating, and lighting. This not only reduces environmental impact but also leads to lower utility bills for homeowners.

All Barratt and David Wilson homes are designed to be up to 64% more energy-efficient, potentially saving homeowners up to £2,200 per year on utility bills.

HBF's 'Watt a Save July 2023' report finds new builds consistently achieve high energy performance levels, with 85% being awarded an A or B Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), versus just 4% of older properties.

B&DWC - AH9_1627 A - The open-plan kitchen and dining area inside the Chester show home at Hampton B

Quality Assurance – New build homes are constructed to the highest industry standards, using the latest technology and materials to ensure the highest quality. Buyers can rest assured that their investment is in a home built with precision and care.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes were awarded a maximum five star rating for the 14th consecutive year in the 2023 HBF Customer Satisfaction Survey, underlining their commitment to quality.

The Latest Designs – New homes showcase contemporary designs that align with the latest lifestyle trends. Open-plan living spaces, innovative layouts, and smart home technologies contribute to a modern and comfortable living experience.

Warranty Protection – Homebuyers can benefit from the peace of mind offered by comprehensive warranty packages.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes properties come with warranties and quality assurances to provide peace of mind and ensure that unexpected repairs are covered.

Each property is protected by a 10-year NHBC Buildmark policy, which includes a two-year warranty from legal completion directly with Barratt and David Wilson Homes, and then eight years of structural defects insurance cover from the National House Building Council (NHBC).

Community Living – Housing developments are designed with community engagement in mind. Parks, communal spaces, and local amenities create vibrant neighbourhoods, and provide a sense of belonging among residents.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes developments are strategically located to offer homebuyers a wide range of advantages, from creating or forming part of friendly and thriving neighbourhoods, to recreation, amenity access and excellent road links for daily commutes.

A Hassle-Free move – Barratt and David Wilson Homes offer both financial incentives and easy-move schemes to facilitate the homebuying process. Initiatives such as the Part Exchange and Movemaker schemes provide practical solutions for those navigating the transition to a new home.

As New Homes Week unfolds, Barratt and David Wilson Homes have invited homebuyers to explore the advantages of life in a brand new home, and make a wise investment in a property that offers quality, sustainability, and modern comfort.