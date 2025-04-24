New homes available in thriving Cambridge neighbourhood

L&Q at Marleigh

According to survey data from The National Lottery Community Fund, seven in ten people say it’s important to them to feel part of their local community.* A new neighbourhood created with community in mind is L&Q at Marleigh – a thoughtfully designed, people-oriented development just outside of Cambridge city centre, where L&Q is currently offering its final collection of one- and two-bedroom Shared Ownership apartments.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All homes at L&Q at Marleigh have been built around a central hub for residents - Jubilee Square - where an impressive array of onsite facilities bring neighbours together and creates a sense of belonging. Exclusive amenities include the Marleigh Community Centre, Marleigh Academy Primary School, and a Monkey Puzzle Day Nursery, as well as a local Italian deli, Co-op supermarket, and R3form Pilates Studio. According to Aviva, four in five people recognise local businesses as important to their communities. The array of onsite shops, cafes and community spaces at L&Q at Marleigh echo this sentiment.**

Offering genuine affordability in a sought-after location, customers can reserve a Shared Ownership home at L&Q at Marleigh with just a £99 reservation fee, plus receive up to £3,000 towards buying costs up until 10th May.***

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director at L&Q, comments: “We understand that a home is more than just a place to live – it’s a place to thrive and to feel part of. L&Q at Marleigh offers a community-focused lifestyle where residents can feel connected to their neighbourhood and enjoy all the benefits of living in such a dynamic and sought-after city.”

L&Q at Marleigh show home

Now settling into life at L&Q at Marleigh, recent purchaser Corrina Taylor reflects on the draws of the development: “You’ve kind of got everything you need here, really, whether you have kids or you don’t. There’s an Italian deli onsite that’s brilliant – they know us by name now, which is so nice. I go there for a coffee pretty much every day!”

“My son goes to the nursery here, which is so convenient. It’s literally around the corner. There’s a Co-op and plenty of green space close by. We go on lovely little walks in a wooded area near us. Overall, there’s a sense of community here. Everyone will say hello to you, and you feel like you’re in a safe place. I think that’s important for me being a new mum – I want to feel safe. It’s very easy to live here.”

All homes located at L&Q at Marleigh have a fully inclusive specification throughout. Apartments are covered by a 12-year NHBC warranty and inclusive of a 2-year L&Q New Homes warranty. Modern kitchens are fitted with fully integrated appliances, whilst bathrooms offer sleek white sanitaryware. Living/dining/kitchen areas are open plan, resulting in light and airy spaces ideal for entertaining. All homes are complete with generously sized private outdoor space and allocated parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located just ten minutes from Cambridge North station and within easy access of Cambridge city centre, residents are perfectly placed to enjoy both convenience and culture. Cambridge offers a wealth of leisure options, from independent boutiques and artisan eateries to iconic landmarks like the River Cam. Cyclists will appreciate the city’s 80 miles of designated bike lanes and routes, which connect residents to parks, running trails, and bustling pubs. For those commuting to London, Cambridge station provides frequent services to King’s Cross in under 50 minutes, with further connectivity via the nearby A14 and M11.

L&Q at Marleigh resident Corrina and son Noah

Shared Ownership prices for L&Q at Marleigh start from £74,375 for a 25% share of a one-bedroom apartment (FMV: £297,500).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

***Incentive terms and conditions apply. Offer is available on selected Shared Ownership properties only. Incentive amount is based on the property type and development. The buying cost will be paid by way of deduction from monies due at completion of the purchase. For full terms and conditions visit lqhomes.com/terms-and-conditions. Shared Ownership terms and conditions apply. Prices start from £74,375 for a 25% share of a one-bedroom apartment at L&Q at Marleigh. Full market value of £297,500. Please visit lqhomes.com/sharedownership for more information.