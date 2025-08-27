New homes available at sought-after Somersham development

Allison Homes’ Dogwood style home

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is celebrating the first completions at its popular Cranbrook Grange development in Somersham, Cambridgeshire, where a range of brand-new homes are now available.

Located on The Bank and surrounded by beautiful countryside, Cranbrook Grange offers a high-quality mix of two, three and four bedroom homes. The first residents are set to move in this September, and only a small number of homes are still available for this move-in date, meaning buyers looking to settle into a new home next month are encouraged to act quickly.

Among the new homes is The Dogwood, a stylish detached three bedroom home priced from £320,000. Selected properties are available for first-time buyers to purchase with the help of Allison Homes East’s Friends and Family Deposit Match incentive. If a family member or friend gifts up to five per cent of the property value, the housebuilder will double the deposit to up to 10 per cent, helping to unlock better mortgage rates and reduce monthly payments.

The Dogwood welcomes buyers into a spacious entrance hall, leading to a convenient cloakroom and an open-plan kitchen and dining area that flows into a dual-aspect living room. French doors from the dining space open out to the rear garden, bringing in plenty of natural light.

Upstairs, the main bedroom features an en suite shower room, with a contemporary family bathroom serving the second double bedroom and a generous single. The home also includes two parking spaces.

For homebuyers looking for more space is The Willow, a four bedroom detached home priced at £425,000 and ready to move into, complete with a flooring package. The Walnut, another four bedroom detached home, is available from £440,000 and is offered chain-free with Part Exchange available.

Due to popular demand, additional plots of The Laurel, a three bedroom detached home priced from £360,000, have just been released, giving buyers more opportunity to secure this sought-after house type.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “It’s an exciting moment at Cranbrook Grange, with the first buyers preparing to move into their new homes this September.

“Whether you’re a first-time buyer, a growing family, or someone looking for a new pace of life in the countryside, Cranbrook Grange offers a fantastic blend of location, design and community.

“Our new homes are built to a high standard with thoughtful layouts and quality finishes, and we would encourage anyone interested to get in touch with our sales team and arrange a visit to see for themselves.”

Cranbrook Grange, located just outside the charming village centre, boasts a combination of rural charm and modern convenience, with a strong sense of community and access to nature’s beauty and urban excitement.

For those looking to explore further, the Cambridge Guided Busway offers a direct bus route from St Ives to Cambridge and Addenbrooke’s Hospital. The journey offers scenic views and is a perfect way to enjoy the outdoor adventures each town has to offer. With Cambridge just a 33-minute drive away, which boasts stunning architecture, a rich history and a lively atmosphere, Cranbrook Grange offers a unique blend of countryside tranquillity and easy access to vibrant city life.

Excellently connected, Somersham provides easy access to the A141, connecting to Huntingdon and King’s Lynn, and A14. Huntington train station is just 10 miles away and offers direct services to Peterborough and to London in less than an hour.