An application to build a development of new flats on the side of a business that previously burnt down has been approved.

The site, at Victoria Place, Millfield, was leased by Anglia Services Ltd until it was burnt to the ground in July 2018. The owners have since decided to look at redeveloping the site into residential accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For this reason, an application was submitted for outline planning permission to create up to seven new homes, with the site being sold to a developer if the outline permission was granted.

Victoria Place in Millfield.

The development is envisaged to be based on the adjacent Walpole Court.

The site is 0.12 hectares in size, L-shaped and opposite the mosque at Cobden Street.

Plans are for a collection of flats, described as ideal starter homes for young people and state that If they become available as rented properties the scheme could be taken up by a social housing need provider or a private landlord.

Of the seven proposed homes, six would be flats- split up into a block of four and two- as well as a bungalow which would cater for the needs of an ambulant disabled person.

The proposed layout of the new homes.

The application states: “Being a small and virtually hidden development the final scheme will provide a tight community and more so if local people are the tenants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On a wider note, the scheme should be welcomed as it removes semi-industrial and commercial use from the neighbourhood and returns it back to residential use.”