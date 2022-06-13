What the new homes will look like at Fletton Folly once completed.

Countryside has officially launched Fletton Folly at Great Haddon, a new community on the southern fringes of the city at Yaxley.

The 347-home development is one of a number of new developments that will be built in the coming years on the Great Haddon site near the A1M and A15. The site has been earmarked for 5,350 homes, as well as employment leading to 9,000 jobs, four schools, three shopping centres and sports facilities.

Fletton Folly will provide two-, three- and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses, designed to meet modern needs and tastes, with open-plan layouts, light and airy interiors, and French doors leading out to patios.

Those who move into Fletton Folly will have access to new schools, parks, water features and other community amenities all within convenient walking distance. There are two existing primary schools in Yaxley which are both rated good by Ofsted. The development’s residents will also benefit from open fields and meadows with footpaths and cycleways right on their doorstep.

Glyn Mabey, Managing Director, East Midlands, Countryside said: “We’re proud to launch Fletton Folly, combining spacious, high-quality and attractive homes with an exciting evolving community where people can enjoy life.

"With strong links with nature as well as fast access to bustling towns and cities, this is a place designed for people and families to settle for a long time.”

Work is underway on the development and the first homes are expected to be completed by the end of they year.

