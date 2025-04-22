New community forming at Bellway’s Elder Brook development in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new community which is taking shape in Peterborough is proving popular with both local buyers and London workers.

Bellway Eastern Counties is building 128 new homes at Elder Brook on a 13.5-acre site which was part of the East of England Showground, near Alwalton, off Oundle Road.

Work on site began in 2022, and 50 homes are now complete and occupied – 46 private homes and four of the development’s 15 affordable homes.

Michaela Perkins, Sales Manager at Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “It is lovely to see a new and vibrant community forming at Elder Brook where we are building a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes to appeal to a mix of buyers.

The new playground at Bellway’s Elder Brook development in Peterborough.

“We have had a number of people from London buy here who realised they can get so much more for their money than they could in the capital.

“One couple from London purchased a four-bedroom house so that they could each have a home office and still have a spare bedroom. They were also attracted by the fact that if they need to go into the office in London or meet friends, it is just five miles to Peterborough railway station, where there is an excellent train service which can get passengers into King’s Cross in under an hour.

“A fair proportion of the buyers have also been people from the village of Alwalton nearby and from Peterborough itself, who want to live in a new-build energy-efficient home. They want to stay in the local area but require a home which doesn’t involve renovation costs and where their energy bills will also be reduced.”

Elder Brook has been planned to feature two large areas of public open space, totalling nearly three acres, with a three-metre-wide cycle path through the site. A children’s play area has been completed and opened for residents to use.

A street scene at Bellway’s Elder Brook development in Peterborough, where a new community is forming.

Michaela said: “Families really appreciate the new play area and the woodland area on the site and have also been drawn here by the proximity of the well-regarded schools in the area, which include Orton Wistow Primary School, just over a mile away, and Ormiston Bushfield Academy, just over a mile-and-a-half away.

“We have also had a few first-time buyers, mostly young couples, purchase a home here because they can get a three-bedroom house for less than £300,000. They like the way the new community is taking shape as there is a real mix of people, which makes for an interesting and diverse neighbourhood.”

There’s currently a choice of three and four-bedroom new homes available to reserve at Elder Brook, with prices starting at £298,000 and £430,000 respectively.

To find out more about the development, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/eastern-counties/elder-brook or call the sales team on 01733 910143.