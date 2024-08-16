Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The office building in Priestgate is Grade II listed.

Plans to create nine self-contained apartments in place of a block of offices in Peterborough city centre have been approved.

The conversions plans for 45 Priestgate have been put forward by the Carmelcrest Group based in Bishop's Stortford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-stored building is Grade II listed and has car parking for up to 15 cars at the rear.

45 Priestgate.

As part of the proposed plans, there would be four one-bedroom apartment on the ground and first floors with a final one apartment on the second floor.

The application states: “The proposal will create new residential accommodation within the city centre, helping to protect and enhance its vitality and viability.

“This development is clearly a sustainable proposal which will improve the economic, social and environmental conditions of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The scheme offers the additional benefit of bringing an empty building which has suffered neglect through previous ownership back into use and the provision of residential accommodation in the city centre.

“There are no adverse impacts which would outweigh the benefits of the proposal."

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00460/FUL.