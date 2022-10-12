A CGI image of Whittlesey Lakeside.

The first homes at the new "Whittlesey Lakeside” development are to become available to be reserved on Saturday (October 15).

A mixture of 23 two, 98 three and 70 four-bedroom homes are currently being built on land off Eastrea Road in Whittlesey.

Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, which is behind the development has said that the homes will be ideal for a variety of house hunters including first time buyers looking to make the step on to the property ladder, and growing families in search of more space.

The site itself is located 1.5km east of Whittlesey and sits just north of Gildenburgh Water. It also adjacent to the Larkfleet Homes and Taylor Wimpey sites that have also been designated for new homes in the Fenland District Local Plan.

Work began earlier this year, with the original plans stating that the full development would take four years to complete.

A new Aldi is also being constructed as part of the development along with a play area.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We’re very excited to be launching our new homes at Whittlesey Lakeside.

“With the popularity of our nearby Hampton Water development in mind, we’re advising anyone interested in making a move to our latest community to act quickly and register their interest.

"Whittlesey Lakeside will have a range of amenities nearby including Ofsted-rated ‘Good’ nurseries, primary schools and a secondary school. There is also a leisure centre, swimming pool and football pitches just a short walk away.

“There will be an Aldi supermarket built at the development, as well as a play area and expansive open space. The development also benefits from great commuter links with Peterborough being just seven miles away, and the city’s train station within two miles.”

For more information visit the Whittlesey Lakeside website.